Get your karaoke on and your wing fix at The Station on Tuesday

The Station is hosting its weekly karaoke party, along with 75 cent wings all night.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes until closing on Tuesday, June 9. Bring your quarters and some warmed-up vocal cords.

The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Exercise with a beer in hand at Tin Roof on Wednesday

Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s Yoga on the Lawn returns this week. The brewery normally provides a different instructor each week to teach yoga for free to customers, but the event was postponed indefinitely during the pandemic. The first session back will be outdoors only and with no food trucks for now.

Yoga on Tap starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. Don’t forget that it’s also during happy hour—or to bring your mat!

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Compete with friends at Bengal Tap Room’s Trivia Night on Wednesday

Bengal Tap Room is hosting its weekly trivia night, along with $2 fried pickles.

Join Bengal Tap Room’s Facebook event to receive weekly trivia updates and hints for the upcoming game.

Trivia night will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Bengal Tap Room is at 421 Third Street.

Attend a cooking class in your kitchen with Red Stick Spice’s live cooking class on Thursday

Red Stick Spice Co.‘s Anne Milneck is teaching a cooking class online via Zoom. Participants will learn how to cook a classic roux, along with shrimp and okra gumbo.

Sign up for the class here, and make sure to sign up 24 hours prior. Zoom login instructions and recipe prep lists will be sent in an email prior to the class. Students get a 15% discount.

The live class will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11.