Show your team pride while sipping wine during Wine Walk Wednesday

Don your favorite team’s jersey and head downtown for the Wine Walk: Game Week this Wednesday, Aug. 28. Stroll around downtown, and visit some of the Capital City’s best bars, 5:30 p.m.-midnight. This week’s walk features spots like Hotel Indigo, Happy’s Irish Pub, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and The Register Bar. Pay $10 to join the walk, which includes two wines to taste at each venue along the way.

Check out Wine Walk Wednesday’s Facebook page for more information on the schedule. Tickets can be purchased here.

Chow down Italian-style at Alexander’s Thursday wine dinner

Enjoy a six-course Italian Wine Dinner at Alexander’s Highland Market this Thursday, Aug. 29. Taste dishes like shrimp scampi, fried calamari, chicken piccata, and tiramisu paired with Italian wines, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.

Kick off the weekend by finding the food trucks at Perkins Rowe

You can find the food trucks at Perkins Rowe this Friday, Aug. 30. Head over to The Green at Perkins Rowe, 6-9 p.m., for the monthly Tunes & Trucks event, featuring live music by Chaislyn Jane Music and grub from trucks like Rouge-A-Roux’s and Curbside.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Enjoy an end-of-the-summer wine tasting Friday at The Gregory

Don’t miss the last installment of The Gregory‘s Wine Down Summer Series this Friday, Aug. 30. Sip delicious wines paired with small bites at the Catalina Wine Mixer, 5-7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The Gregory is at 150 Third St.