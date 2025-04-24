Did someone say pho? Where to find Vietnamese-style soups around Baton Rouge

This article was originally published in May 2024. It has been updated.

This one is for the soup lovers.

The crown jewel of most Vietnamese restaurants in town is pho, the soup known for its signature, soul-warming broth. Local eateries serve it with a host of toppings, from bean sprouts and herbs to jalapenos, Sriracha hot sauce and fragrant hoisin.

Here’s where to find it in the Capital Region. Did we miss a great bowl of pho? Tell us at [email protected].

5207 Essen Lane

This family-style restaurant dishes out nearly 20 savory varieties of pho. Try The Works, with brisket, flank, meatballs and rare steak; or seafood pho, with shrimp, squid and crabcake. Pair it with an app, like crab rangoon, and dessert, like Oreo fried ice cream.

8342 Perkins Road

This Perkins Road spot provides a modern setting and several Vietnamese soups. Try the tofu pho; the beef pho, with meatball, rare steak, brisket, tripe and tendon; or the hu tieu, a meat and seafood soup. Bao also has a full-service bar equipped with specialty beverages, like basil seed coconut drinks.

12385 Florida Blvd.

A Florida Boulevard hidden gem, Dang’s is a casual kitchen plating banh mi sandwiches, milk teas and nearly 30 varieties of pho and stew. Try the meatball pho or the pork noodle soup with crispy duck.

4410 Highland Road

Situated near LSU, Drunken Fish has long been a hangout for students. Inside, the walls are decorated with hand-painted murals of mountainous landscapes and koi fish. The menu is a blend of Japanese and Vietnamese classics like sushi and vermicelli. Try the combination pho, with beef, meatballs, brisket and tripe; or the shrimp hu tieu soup garnished with fried onions and cilantro.

15540 George O’Neal Road

Come for the pho, stay for the vibes. This Instagrammable restaurant serves up hearty soup and cute photo ops, with floral displays and neon signs. Try the seafood pho and a pink lychee beverage.

3851 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Head over to Pho Café for some pho-nomenal Vietnamese dishes like rice vermicelli and egg noodle stir fry. Try the spicy seafood pho, with shrimp and crab.

503 La. Highway 30 W., Suite F, Gonzales

The team behind Bao Vietnamese Kitchen opened this Gonzales noodle concept. The menu boasts nearly 10 varieties of pho and Vietnamese-style soups, from seafood- and veggie-loaded bowls to bo kho, a hearty beef stew served with Dong Phuong Bakery bread. It also serves fried rice, chicken wings and “bacos” made with fluffy steamed buns.

1295 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Saigon Noodles specializes in authentic Vietnamese dishes and noodle bowls, like pho seafood, pho shrimp or bun bo hue spicy beef soup. Cap off your bowl with a slice of green tea cheesecake.

6413 Jones Creek Road

Use your noodle at this local and family-owned eatery, which slings soups like pho chay, a Vegetarian pho with tofu, Napa cabbage, bok choy and other veggies; and the pho hai san, with shrimp and imitation crab in a veggie broth.