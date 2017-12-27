For 225‘s secret restaurant reviewer, DiGiulio Brothers has always conjured up fond memories of carefree Friday lunches, ice-cold martinis followed by romantic dinners, cool evenings on the patio soaking up the ambiance and the rich red sauce with that killer Italian bread.

Weekends there are very busy, but our reviewer managed to find a seat and sample some DiGiulio’s favorites, such as the Cambozola and Roasted Garlic appetizer, Veal Piccata, the hefty Spaghetti and Meatballs and a delicious housemade Tiramisu.

Read on for the full review from our December issue.