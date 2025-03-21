Deadline approaching: Cast your votes for the Best of 225 Awards

There are less than three weeks left to make your voice heard on which local businesses will receive awards in our anniversary edition of Best of 225. Vote for your local favorites here.

Your write-in submissions from December and January determined the nominees in 70-plus categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Burger, Best Local Visual Artist, and so much more. Read our frequently asked questions to find out more about how the process works.

The ballot will remain open until April 8. And if you’re a 2025 nominee, congratulations! Spread the word by downloading our official nominee graphics.

