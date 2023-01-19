DASH Diet ranked as one of the best diets ever developed, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

As millions around the world aim for a healthier new year, U.S. News & World Report released its annual Best Diets rankings to assist people in making informed decisions about how to achieve those health goals. The DASH Diet, developed in part by LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center dietitians, has once again been ranked as a top diet in multiple categories. Besides reducing sugar-sweetened beverages and sodium, the DASH Diet is focused on increasing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dietary fiber. Learn more about the DASH diet and its rankings here.

