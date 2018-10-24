Twine Meat Market and Deli will close its Government Street location at the end of the month, its owners announced today in a news release.

Owner Steve Diehl will be joining Marcello’s Restaurant, with plans of expanding the restaurant’s catering division as its head catering chef.

“We are saddened to leave Mid City and our amazing location on Government Street, but in order to partner with Marcello’s, it is a necessary step to focus on expanding catering services for the whole Baton Rouge community,” he says in a text message to Daily Report. “Mid City and the Ogden Park neighborhood will be hard to say goodbye to, but we know we will continue to see many familiar faces at Marcello’s and off-site caterings.”

Steve and his wife Kristin Diehl, who started out as caterers, opened the boutique meat market and deli in Baton Rouge in 2016. Earlier this year, Twine rolled out a meal and select grocery delivery service in an effort to better reach families and business professionals.

