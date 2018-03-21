When Twine Market and Deli announced its new meal and grocery delivery program last month, I had an instant excuse to stay at home and let dinner come to me. Last week, my roommate and I channeled our inner celebrity food Instagrammers and tried out Twine’s new service.

Designed for anyone who wants a quality weeknight meal without the effort, the delivery system brings Twine’s offerings to your doorstep each week. Every Thursday, Twine releases an online order form, which consists of hand-cut deli items, everyday grocery products, prepared foods and complete meal offerings.

This past week, Twine’s menu included chicken cordon bleu, Italian-rubbed salmon, Asian-marinated beef filet and family-style, grass-fed beef sloppy joes, all of which came with sides. I ordered one serving each of the chicken cordon bleu and Italian-rubbed salmon.

On Monday, I received a confirmation email from Twine listing my order details, total price and payment options. Then on Tuesday morning, I placed an ice chest at my back door and left for work. When I returned home, the ice chest was filled with my order. I quickly unpacked the contents and got to work.

The salmon dish was incredibly easy to put together. The salmon came pre-seasoned and only required 2-3 minutes per side in a hot skillet. I then topped the salmon with the included bruschetta and laid out the delicious, pre-made orzo salad, with mozzarella, spinach, artichoke, pepper and roasted garlic. The meal was light and fresh, but it was enough to have me feeling full afterwards. For the chicken cordon bleu, I had to get a bit creative with Twine’s instructions to bake the chicken. With my oven currently out of commission, I resorted to cooking the wrapped chicken breast low and slow on the stove. Once I felt confident that the chicken was fully cooked, I sauteéd the truffled asparagus side dish and warmed up the dijon white wine sauce that would top the chicken. Even though I had to alter the recipe a bit, this hearty chicken cordon bleu was easily my favorite of the two dishes, and I couldn’t wait to order it again. I was satisfied with my experience—it was a great way to get restaurant-quality meals at home. Twine offers options for individual servings or family-style meals, consistent with national meal-kit services. The ingredients I received were already cut and seasoned; all I had to do was cook them. Twine’s unique selling point, of course, is the fresh, local ingredients you get while supporting a Baton Rouge small business.