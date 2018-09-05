Construction is expected to start within the next few weeks for a new sports-themed brewery coming to the Industriaplex-area of Baton Rouge.

Rally Cap Brewing Company was originally slated to open in the summer, but an extended design process delayed the project.

Founder Kevin Whalen, a former vice president of casino operations at L’Auberge Casino, expects construction to take four months and hopes to open the brewery’s doors early next year with five to seven employees.

For now, Whalen says he’s going to hold off on wholesale distribution and any expansion plans to instead focus on the brewery tap room, building the brand and seeing how customers react to the brews.

Read on for the full story from Daily Report.

And read our story from the February 2018 issue of 225 about three breweries we’re anticipating in Baton Rouge.