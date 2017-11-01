A new coffee shop that will hire and help refugees has leased a space in the Bayou Duplantier Shopping Center on Lee Drive, near the intersection of Highland Road, with plans to open in early 2018.

Light House Coffee has been in the works for nearly a year and is the brainchild of Amber and Steve Elworth. He is a minister at Chapel on the Campus. Until recently, she was an English instructor at Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, which is an official refugee resettlement agency of the federal government.

Through her work at Catholic Charities, Amber Elworth came to realize the many challenges refugees and political asylees face as they try to become self sufficient, so she determined to establish a small business that will help them.

“I wanted to create a structure that will enable more people to get involved in helping refugees,” she says. “The needs are overwhelming and no one person can solve even one person’s needs.”

