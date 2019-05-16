Chris’s Specialty Foods is moving its Prairieville location across Airline Highway to be able to sell hot boudin to commuters on their way home from work.

The specialty foods store, voted best meat market in the 2018 Best of 225 Awards, celebrates 25 years in Baton Rouge this year, and owner Tressy Leindecker tells Daily Report the move across the street will upgrade its Prairieville store to match some of the features found at its locations on Millerville Road and in New Orleans. The top priority upgrade? The ability to sell hot, ready to eat boudin and cracklins.

“Boudin and cracklins are our No. 1 sellers in our other locations, and we felt there was a demand in the Ascension area,” Leindecker tells Daily Report. “Going across the street helps us hit the 5 p.m. traffic of people coming home in the evening.”

