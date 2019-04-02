Copeland’s of New Orleans has moved from its Essen Lane location while the adjoining Batch 13 will expand into the space it left behind, says Darryl Smith, concept development and operations manager for Batch 13 Biscuit & Bowls.

Copeland’s, meanwhile, has merged with Cheesecake Bistro, located on an outparcel at the Mall of Louisiana, offering a limited menu as “Copeland’s Classics.”

“Copeland’s hasn’t left Baton Rouge,” he tells Daily Report, adding the eatery’s offerings also remain available on Waitr.

Batch 13 Biscuit & Bowls, a fast-casual concept launched by Al Copeland Investments, opened on Essen Lane—sharing the building with Copeland’s—in 2017. At the time, the company said Baton Rouge would serve as a test market for the new concept, which expanded into Lafayette last fall with a slightly larger menu.

