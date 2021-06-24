Crumbl Cookies opens today, Waitr expands to New Roads and more food news this week

Crumbl Cookies opens first Louisiana location on Siegen Lane
Crumbl Cookies, which touts itself as a “viral TikTok bakery” opens today, June 24, at 6555 Siegen Lane, inside the same shopping center as MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. The gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company boasts a menu of more than 120 rotating weekly cookie flavors, including Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Coconut Lime, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Pumpkin Pie and more. Cookies are baked fresh daily in an open kitchen.
At today’s grand opening event, customers will be able to try six flavors, including the brand’s signature chilled Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip flavors. The flavors of the week will be announced each Sunday night on Crumbl’s social media platforms. Cold milk can also be added to any order.
“Our family loves Crumbl Cookies, and we are so excited to finally be bringing fresh-baked gourmet cookies to our neighbors in Baton Rouge,” Liz and Justin Walborn, store owners of the Baton Rouge bakery, said in a prepared statement.
Waitr now servicing New Roads
The Louisiana-born food delivery app announced this week that it would begin servicing the New Roads area.
The launch in New Roads continues a long string of new service areas in 2021 for the popular food app, not to mention new initiatives such as servicing the concession stands at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium.
Ralph & Kacoo’s parent company awaits offer from city for Bluebonnet property
The fate of Ralph & Kacoo’s remains in flux as the restaurant’s parent company, Great Texas Foods, awaits an offer from the city to purchase its Bluebonnet property. As previously reported by Daily Report, the restaurant is facing increased pressure to abandon its longtime Baton Rouge location and potentially sell it to the city, which is considering demolishing the building to make room for a new, four-lane roadway as part of a MovEBR project.
Donnie Davis, vice president of Great Texas Foods, says his company has been in a holding pattern over the past several months, ever since an engineer said the project would likely impact the building and that the company should expect an offer from the city in the near future.
However, Davis says he was not told when he should expect that offer to come. He also declined to speculate as to whether he would accept such an offer. Davis says reopening the restaurant under his company’s Tex-Mex concept, Cafe Del Rio, isn’t off the table. Nor is reopening it as Ralph & Kacoo’s. Read the full story from Daily Report.