Crumbl Cookies opens today, Waitr expands to New Roads and more food news this week

Waitr now servicing New Roads

The Louisiana-born food delivery app announced this week that it would begin servicing the New Roads area.

The launch in New Roads continues a long string of new service areas in 2021 for the popular food app, not to mention new initiatives such as servicing the concession stands at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium.

The app is also in the midst of a rebrand and name change.

Ralph & Kacoo’s parent company awaits offer from city for Bluebonnet property

The fate of Ralph & Kacoo’s remains in flux as the restaurant’s parent company, Great Texas Foods, awaits an offer from the city to purchase its Bluebonnet property. As previously reported by Daily Report, the restaurant is facing increased pressure to abandon its longtime Baton Rouge location and potentially sell it to the city, which is considering demolishing the building to make room for a new, four-lane roadway as part of a MovEBR project.

Donnie Davis, vice president of Great Texas Foods, says his company has been in a holding pattern over the past several months, ever since an engineer said the project would likely impact the building and that the company should expect an offer from the city in the near future.

However, Davis says he was not told when he should expect that offer to come. He also declined to speculate as to whether he would accept such an offer. Davis says reopening the restaurant under his company’s Tex-Mex concept, Cafe Del Rio, isn’t off the table. Nor is reopening it as Ralph & Kacoo’s. Read the full story from Daily Report.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE