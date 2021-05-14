×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Waitr begins delivering to Alex Box Stadium today, aiming to shorten concession lines

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

You can now Waitr your favorite baseball fare straight to your seat in Alex Box Stadium, LSU Athletics and Waitr announced Thursday.

The service will become available today, May 14, during the home game against Alabama.

The stadium delivery will allow fans to order concession items on either the Waitr or LSU Sports apps. Concession stand menus will be available by scanning QR codes found on seats and signs around the stadium.

All fans have to do is scan the code and choose their favorite concession stand meal, and a Waitr runner will deliver the items directly to their seats. The service aims to promote social distancing and shorter concession lines for fans.

“Waitr has had a long-standing relationship with LSU Athletics since the beginning,” says Chris Creeden, Baton Rouge regional manager for Waitr, “and we’re thrilled we can build on that partnership with this new service at the ballpark.”

This story originally appeared in a May 13 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Pandemic relief aid for Louisiana road and bridge projects in question
NEXT ARTICLE
LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. becomes the next in line to wear the prestigious No. 7

Latest Stories