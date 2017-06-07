Creativity and Quality Ingredients Are the Path to Gourmet Sandwiches at Home

Content provided by our sponsor: Manda Fine Meats

If you’re looking to create a gourmet dining experience at home without the hassle of navigating complicated recipes and hours of cooking time in the kitchen, the sandwich is perhaps the easiest route to take. The keys to elevating the humble sandwich to the level of a memorable meal are a dash of creativity and a careful attention to detail when choosing ingredients, says Patrick Yarborough of Manda Fine Meats.

“Fresh ingredients always make the sandwich taste better,” Yarborough says. “Get sliced cheese at the deli and take some time to choose a quality bread you like. In fact, skip the normal packaged sandwich bread and check out your local bakery for a special style of bread that will make a real difference in the end product.”

When choosing the different elements for your kitchen creation, take some time to consider how you can incorporate new flavors and textures that go beyond the classic utilitarian sandwich. A spicy element, a hearty artisan bread or an extra-flavorful deli meat can all transform a sandwich into a special culinary experience. But you’ll never know what works unless you try.

“Get creative,” Yarborough says. “Don’t be afraid to experiment.”

Here are a few recipes to spark your creative energy and put you on the path to a gourmet sandwich experience at home.

Turkey, Apple and Brie

The subtle sweet notes of Manda’s Honey Cured Turkey Breast work nicely with the creamy, salty punch of the brie and the sweetness of the apple. “It’s an excellent flavor combination,” Yarborough says. Try it on a hearty kaiser roll or a French baguette.

Manda Honey Cured Turkey Breast, sliced thin

Brie cheese

Green apple, sliced thin

Honey mustard

Kaiser roll or a baguette

1. Spread honey mustard on both halves of the bread.

2. Add a pile of turkey, a layer of apple slices and brie.

Cajun Turkey, Avocado and Swiss



Thinly sliced avocado and Manda’s Cajun-tinted Spicy Turkey Breast elevate the venerable turkey and Swiss sandwich into something a bit more complex in this crowd-pleasing recipe.

Manda Spicy Turkey Breast, sliced thin

Swiss cheese, sliced

Fresh avocado, peeled and sliced thin

Fresh tomato, sliced

Lettuce

Mayonnaise

Sourdough bread or toasted bread slices

1. Add some mayonnaise to the bottom half of the bread and follow with turkey, cheese, avocado, tomato and lettuce.

Hot Roast Beef and Cheddar Jalapeno



For this hot, savory and spicy option, opt for thinly sliced roast beef, Yarborough suggests. “When beef is shaved real thin, it makes it taste better, in my opinion, especially when it’s hot with the melted cheese,” he says. The tangy notes of a mustard-based barbecue sauce play well with the rich flavor of roast beef. Try pickled jalapenos instead of fresh peppers for a less-intense kick.

Manda Roast Beef, shaved

Cheddar cheese, sliced

Jalapeno slices

Mustard barbecue sauce

Bun or French bread

1. Spread the barbecue sauce on the bread.

2. Add a pile of roast beef and top with cheese and a few jalapenos.

3. Wrap the entire sandwich in aluminum foil and bake in a 350-degree oven until hot.

Follow us on Facebook and share your best gourment sandwich recipes.