If you’ve been paying attention to your Insta feed, you may have noticed a new trend. It’s popping up all over Pinterest boards and on your favorite TikTokers’ videos: “cottagecore.”

The lifestyle aesthetic is based around, well … cottages. It emphasizes coziness, sustainability, rural living, nature and fall weather—and luckily, we have plenty of the above in Baton Rouge. “Cottagecore” recipes include items like homemade breads, soups and jams, and they make use of fresh herbs like rosemary and basil.

These are some of our favorite recipes from the many floating around on the internet right now. They’ll be just the thing if—or when—we get inundated by another tropical system later this week.

Carry those lessons you learned from quarantine bread-making into fall. Pick up a fresh pumpkin from the Red Stick Farmers Market this month, and mash it for these rolls. Flaky sea salt and rosemary keep the honey-butter glaze from being too sweet.

Simmering lavender along with the rest of the ingredients infuse a subtle floral flavor into this deep-purple jam. Spread it on your favorite crusty bread.

Is there anything more comforting than a cheesy, oniony soup on a chilly, rainy day? The blogger behind this French Onion Soup recipe insists it’s the best she’s ever eaten. Try it with an artisan cheese from one of the farmers market vendors.

Put your own spin on Food Network‘s “best” corn casserole recipe with some in-season sweet corn from the farmers market.

Food-grade dried rose buds make for a fragrant, natural caffeine-free tea.

These colorful tarts look so pretty, you’d never guess they have only six ingredients. Frozen mini pie shells keep things simple—no baking expertise required.