While Hurricane Laura didn’t bring its most severe weather to Baton Rouge, it did bring a resurgence of the hot, humid weather we know and don’t quite love in south Louisiana. That means we’re all in need of a refreshing treat, because our summer heat will likely last well into September.

In a May 2019 story, we took a look at all the options available around the Capital City, from La Divina Italian Cafe’s rotating variety of gelatos to the “Banana Crack” frozen yogurt at Counter Culture and 10 other spots to try.

Read on for the full story here.