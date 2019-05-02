Ice-cold concoctions to get you through the summer heat

When the sun is out and shining bright, La Divina Italian Cafe stocks more than 30 different flavors of its gelato each day.

The silkier, egg-free alternative to ice cream hails from Italy, but you can savor a cup here in Baton Rouge thanks to Lance and Mary LeBlanc’s cafe.

The restaurant develops its own recipes and out-of-this-world flavors like bourbon pecan, Tahitian vanilla, cappuccino and more. Lance says his team is constantly dreaming up new flavors influenced by regional and seasonal ingredients.

While the flavors rotate, expect summer classics this season like strawberry, roasted coconut almond, and creme brulee.

And if gelato isn’t your thing, La Divina also produces sorbets in fruity flavors like mango, lemon and blood orange. Find La Divina on Facebook

