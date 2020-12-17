With all the colder weather we’ve been having, some warm soup and other comforting dishes are just the things we need.

Thank the heavens we live in the South, and not just for the climate. From gumbo and red beans and rice to crawfish etouffee and jambalaya, Southern cooking can feed your soul. Fortunately, Baton Rouge restaurants know how to treat us right with those quintessential dishes this time of year. But they also have plenty of other dishes to bring comfort.

For our December 2020 cover story all about outdoor dining in Baton Rouge, we made sure to highlight local dishes to try that can warm you up this time of year. Read on for the rest of the story.