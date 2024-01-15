According to Herrera, The Pink Agave aims to stand out in Baton Rouge’s restaurant scene with its emphasis on creating an exciting dining experience for its patrons. It attempts to craft that experience with its colorful interior design—think hot pink lighting and lots of neon—and the playful ways that it presents both its cocktails and its food.

“We’re willing to go the extra mile to make sure that the restaurant is fun,” Herrera says. “We actually get a lot of people telling us that eating here makes them feel younger.”

Some of the taqueria’s bestsellers include its birria tacos and its fruit-flavored frozen margaritas. Going forward, Herrera hopes to inspire other area restaurants to experiment with their own menu items and presentations.

“I’m hoping we can help make Baton Rouge the next spot that people want to come visit for food,” Herrera says.

The Pink Agave is expected to open its doors during the first week of February.

