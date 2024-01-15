The Pink Agave, a taqueria founded in Ponchatoula in 2022, will soon open its first Baton Rouge location near the Sonesta ES Suites on Nicholson Drive.
In addition to its Ponchatoula location, The Pink Agave operates restaurants in Amite and Covington. While tacos are the focal point of its menu, owner Marco Herrera says the taqueria’s roughly 40 signature cocktails—its margaritas, in particular—have played a large role in its success.
“Our drinks are our bloodline,” Herrera says. “A lot of restaurants sacrifice the taste of a cocktail for the presentation, but I think we strike the perfect balance.”
According to Herrera, The Pink Agave aims to stand out in Baton Rouge’s restaurant scene with its emphasis on creating an exciting dining experience for its patrons. It attempts to craft that experience with its colorful interior design—think hot pink lighting and lots of neon—and the playful ways that it presents both its cocktails and its food.
“We’re willing to go the extra mile to make sure that the restaurant is fun,” Herrera says. “We actually get a lot of people telling us that eating here makes them feel younger.”
Some of the taqueria’s bestsellers include its birria tacos and its fruit-flavored frozen margaritas. Going forward, Herrera hopes to inspire other area restaurants to experiment with their own menu items and presentations.
“I’m hoping we can help make Baton Rouge the next spot that people want to come visit for food,” Herrera says.
The Pink Agave is expected to open its doors during the first week of February.