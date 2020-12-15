Baton Rouge has always had a rich, lively coffee scene. With a wide range of local shops and creative baristas, you can find so much more than Frappuccinos here. And if anything, our coffee scene only continues to grow. Here are three coffee shops to watch in the next few months.

Reve Coffee Lab

After Reve’s previous home, White Star Market, closed last spring, Reve has been working toward a reopening. This time, it will serve coffee at its own space in the Settlement in Willow Grove near Bistro Byronz.

The recently announced location was the perfect choice, manager Cale Guidry says.

“We wanted to basically bring specialty coffee to a part of Baton Rouge that had been wanting it for a while,” Guidry says.

The move to a brick and mortar brings not only a change of scenery, but opportunities to change and upgrade the menu.

The menu expansion includes new lunch offerings and Reve’s own full-size bar serving beer, wine and both classic and specialty cocktails.

“It’s going to be a lot more than your run-of-the-mill coffee shop,” Guidry promises.

Social Coffee

The mobile coffee cart company now has a place where you can consistently get its great drinks during the week.

The coffee cart, which often pop-ups at places like Counterspace BR, is now open for service inside Chow Yum Phat.

Owner Dillon Farrell partnered with the Perkins Road overpass restaurant to form “Social at CYP,” and to serve his coffee Tuesday-Sunday mornings.

“I saw this move as a natural stepping stone,” Farrell says. “The goal is to have a standalone brick and mortar—not that we’d depart from Chow Yum Phat—but we’d love to have our own space, as well.”

This move will also allow Social Coffee to start the process of curating and serving its own signature coffees as well, Farrell says.

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House

Debuting soon in Mid City, this coffee and sweet treats spot will be open for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The cafe is planned for the former Yvette Marie’s space inside The Market at Circa 1857 at 1857 Government St. The restaurant will also serve dishes like banana bread French toast and drinks like mimosas.



Leola’s did not get back to us with details on an opening date in time for the 225 Dine deadline. But in the meantime, it has been getting diners excited for its opening by selling cookie boxes on its Instagram.

Know of another coffee spot or restaurant coming soon to Baton Rouge that we should have our eyes on? Let us know in the comments!