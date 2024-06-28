Cocktail quest: Ascension Parish’s summer cocktail trail aims to support local bars, restaurants and more

The basic bar crawl may be fun but can sometimes feel repetitive. Enter Ascension Parish’s solution for a little something extra to amp up the fun: The Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail.

The returning event elevates summer nights out with its scavenger hunt-style tour of regional bars, restaurants and craft breweries and distilleries. Now through July, participants can try new drinks while promoting local small businesses.

“Summer is typically a slower time for our local restaurants, and this campaign will encourage the support of local businesses,” says Tracy Browning, the executive director of the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.

The featured businesses have all created specialty drinks for the event. At one spot, you might sip a Hennessy Strawberry Lemonade, and at the next you’re sampling a Lavender Margarita. Alcohol-free options are also available for those who aren’t into the stronger stuff.

Perhaps the real excitement, though, comes from the collecting of passport stamps. Passports are available at any of the 15 participating locations or at the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission visitor’s center at 6967 Highway 22 in Sorrento.

Try a restaurant’s or bar’s signature Sweet Spot Cocktail, and get a stamp. Once patrons collect 10 of any of the 15 cocktail stamps, they can return their passport to the visitor center and claim a gift (while supplies last). Those who complete the challenge will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize provided by the businesses and valued at over $600.

Organizers say they hope residents of neighboring parishes will stop by—and see what Ascension Parish is all about.

Participating businesses

For more info and to learn about each restaurant’s signature drink, head to visitlasweetspot.com/cocktailtrail.

Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar

17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill

36557 Mission St., Prairieville

Don’s Seafood

2405 W. Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales

Galvez Seafood Co.

40306 LA-42, Prairieville

Gaston’s BBQ & Beer

418 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville

Gilla Brewing Co.

13025 LA-44, Suite 108, Gonzales

Grapevine Cafe & Gallery

211 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville

Hot Tails

17097 Airline Highway, Suite 211, Prairieville

Houmas House Estate & Gardens

40136 LA-942, Darrow

Mike Anderson’s Seafood – Gonzales

1500 Louisiana 30 W., Gonzales

Mike Anderson’s Seafood – Prairieville

16400 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Premier Lanes

1414 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales

Sammy’s Grill – Prairieville

37306 Perkins Road, Prairieville

Sno’s Seafood & Steak House

13131 Airline Highway, Gonzales

Sugarfield Spirits

481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales