Cocktail quest: Ascension Parish’s summer cocktail trail aims to support local bars, restaurants and more

The basic bar crawl may be fun but can sometimes feel repetitive. Enter Ascension Parish’s solution for a little something extra to amp up the fun: The Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail.
The returning event elevates summer nights out with its scavenger hunt-style tour of regional bars, restaurants and craft breweries and distilleries. Now through July, participants can try new drinks while promoting local small businesses.
“Summer is typically a slower time for our local restaurants, and this campaign will encourage the support of local businesses,” says Tracy Browning, the executive director of the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.
The featured businesses have all created specialty drinks for the event. At one spot, you might sip a Hennessy Strawberry Lemonade, and at the next you’re sampling a Lavender Margarita. Alcohol-free options are also available for those who aren’t into the stronger stuff.
Perhaps the real excitement, though, comes from the collecting of passport stamps. Passports are available at any of the 15 participating locations or at the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission visitor’s center at 6967 Highway 22 in Sorrento.
Try a restaurant’s or bar’s signature Sweet Spot Cocktail, and get a stamp. Once patrons collect 10 of any of the 15 cocktail stamps, they can return their passport to the visitor center and claim a gift (while supplies last). Those who complete the challenge will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize provided by the businesses and valued at over $600.
Organizers say they hope residents of neighboring parishes will stop by—and see what Ascension Parish is all about.
Participating businesses
For more info and to learn about each restaurant’s signature drink, head to visitlasweetspot.com/cocktailtrail.
Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar
17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville
Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill
36557 Mission St., Prairieville
Don’s Seafood
2405 W. Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales
Galvez Seafood Co.
40306 LA-42, Prairieville
Gaston’s BBQ & Beer
418 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville
Gilla Brewing Co.
13025 LA-44, Suite 108, Gonzales
Grapevine Cafe & Gallery
211 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville
Hot Tails
17097 Airline Highway, Suite 211, Prairieville
Houmas House Estate & Gardens
40136 LA-942, Darrow
Mike Anderson’s Seafood – Gonzales
1500 Louisiana 30 W., Gonzales
Mike Anderson’s Seafood – Prairieville
16400 Airline Highway, Prairieville
Premier Lanes
1414 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales
Sammy’s Grill – Prairieville
37306 Perkins Road, Prairieville
Sno’s Seafood & Steak House
13131 Airline Highway, Gonzales
Sugarfield Spirits
481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales