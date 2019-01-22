Palermo is hard to miss. Prominently positioned on Jefferson Highway across from Bocage, it’s a spot I’ve passed dozens of times. I’d assumed it was another run-of-the-mill Italian joint. Boy, was I wrong.
A large patio is adjacent to the entrance with bistro lights and enormous umbrellas. But the road noise was deafening, so we quickly escaped indoors. The black-and-white tile floors, red and white tablecloths and servers dressed in black slacks, red jackets and bow ties gave Palermo an old-school air. Very classy.
Read on for the full story, where our secret reviewer tried Palermo’s Artichoke Trapani appetizer, the Chicken Piccata, the Amaretto Soaked Pound Cake and more.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!