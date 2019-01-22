Palermo is hard to miss. Prominently positioned on Jefferson Highway across from Bocage, it’s a spot I’ve passed dozens of times. I’d assumed it was another run-of-the-mill Italian joint. Boy, was I wrong.

A large patio is adjacent to the entrance with bistro lights and enormous umbrellas. But the road noise was deafening, so we quickly escaped indoors. The black-and-white tile floors, red and white tablecloths and servers dressed in black slacks, red jackets and bow ties gave Palermo an old-school air. Very classy.

Read on for the full story, where our secret reviewer tried Palermo’s Artichoke Trapani appetizer, the Chicken Piccata, the Amaretto Soaked Pound Cake and more.