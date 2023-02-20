Chow Yum Phat and Beauvoir Park will kick off crawfish season with a joint event

Live bands and hot crawfish will be in full supply this Friday at Beauvoir Park when the outdoor music venue and Chow Yum Phat partner for a Crawfish Season Kick-off Party.

“We thought it would be a great way to start the season,” says Chow Yum Phat co-owner Jordan Ramirez.

The event features live music from the South Austin Moonlighters and the Louisiana Yard Dogs, as well as retail vendors and artists. Chow Yum Phat will sell two types of boiled crawfish: traditional Cajun crawfish served with corn and potatoes or its Viet-Cajun style mudbugs finished with lemongrass garlic butter and served with edamame, quail eggs and mushrooms.

Along with hot crawfish and live music, the Beauvoir Park event features retail vendors and artists recruited through partner organization Local Pop-Up. The event is expected to be BYOB, Ramirez says.

The crawfish season kick-off also marks the beginning of Chow Yum Phat’s annual boiled crawfish sales. Starting this weekend through Mother’s Day, the restaurant will sell traditional or Viet-Cajun crawfish Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dine-in or take-out options. The restaurant will take pre-orders as well.

Ramirez says the restaurant ran a test batch of crawfish last weekend.

“The size and flavor were great,” he says. “We’re getting all (medium and large crawfish) and they’re really good.”

Chow Yum Phat is one of just a few local institutions preparing Viet-Cajun style crawfish, a trend in Houston and New Orleans that sees regional boils enhanced with Asian spices. The restaurant started experimenting with them in 2020.

The Friday festivities start at 4 p.m. at Beauvoir Park, located at 2834 Greenwood Drive, behind the Royal Standard in the Perkins Road Overpass District. Tickets to the Crawfish Season Kick-off are available in advance or at the door, starting at $10.