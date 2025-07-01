Stay cool with this chocolate mint waffle ice cream sandwich recipe
Chocolate mint waffle ice cream sandwich
Serves 2
2 chocolate frozen waffles
3 scoops mint chocolate ice cream
1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
¼ cup homemade chocolate shell topping (see recipe)
- Toast the waffles according to the package directions and cool.
- Place the scoops of ice cream on top of one of the waffles. Top this with the second waffle. Gently press both sides together, allowing the ice cream to squish out to the edges of the waffles but not leaking over the sides. Carefully wrap the ice cream sandwich with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for at least 1 hour.
- Once it has set, remove the plastic wrap. Use a sharp knife to cut the ice cream sandwich in half. Roll the sides in mini chocolate chips, and drizzle the tops with the homemade chocolate shell topping (see recipe).
- Place the ice cream sandwich on a lined baking sheet, and put it back in the freezer for several hours. This may be made several days in advance and will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
