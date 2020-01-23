Barbecue lovers: Pull out your bibs, because Smokin Aces BBQ is back in business.

Restaurant regulars thought the journey was over for the local barbecue joint when it shut down its Government Street location in July 2018. That same month, it joined forces with Tiger Deauxnuts to launch Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue further down Government Street, but that concept closed nearly a year later.

Now, Smokin Aces BBQ is back on its own and bigger than ever. On Jan. 17, it opened its new Denham Springs location in a 8,500 square-foot space formerly occupied by Nando’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.

“Denham Springs was the perfect market for barbecue,” owner Brian Medlin says. “Denham Springs is known for strong family and community bonds, filled with great people and excellent growth potential.”

The new four-room location has 130 seats, five flatscreen TVs and an open kitchen. The restaurant features murals by local artist Marc Fresh and has stylish cow and pig-themed art and decor sprinkled throughout each room. Outside, customers can eat at the same two red picnic tables that were at the original spot in Mid City.

Now that the restaurant has reopened, Medlin’s main goal is to perfect their business model, customer experience and serve consistent barbecue that delivers every time, he says.

With the bigger kitchen, comes a bigger menu. In addition to restaurant staples like Crazy Fries, fried pickles, barbecue pulled pork sandwiches and barbecue brisket, the new location serves boudin egg rolls, barbecue quesadillas, fried okra, cheesecake, beer, wine and seltzers.

Medlin has big aspirations for the future. The Denham Springs location will be the flagship restaurant to many more shops to come, he says. The Central native is already on the hunt for his next Smokin Aces location in Ascension Parish.

“Once we achieve perfection, which takes a lot of time, hard work and experience, we are excited [to grow],” Medlin says. “We have goals to open a shop in Dutchtown, along with 100-plus other locations in Louisiana, Texas and surrounding areas.”

Smokin Aces BBQ is at 141 Aspen Square, Suite B, in Denham Springs. Its hours are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

