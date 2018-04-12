Are you on a mission to try as many unique restaurants in Baton Rouge as you can? Maybe you’ve wanted to do an international food tour to see how many countries are represented on the local food scene?

We’re here for you. Our April cover story is all about the rise of international food in Baton Rouge—from the longtime favorites like Hunan Chinese Restaurant, El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant and Gino’s Italian to new, trendy places like Ava Street Cafe, Cocha and Southfin Southern Poke.

Local restaurant owners talk about the challenge of sharing their heritage dishes with Baton Rougeans who are used to fried seafood and Cajun favorites. They also share with us the stories of how they’ve been embraced by locals excited by the new variety of cuisines available in the Capital City.

You might discover a few restaurants you haven’t tried yet. Read on, and start making your list.

