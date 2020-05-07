The weather in south Louisiana has been absolutely gorgeous for the most part this spring. That has inspired Red Stick residents to grab their bikes or take a walk around the city

And now that restaurants are allowed to open up their patios for patrons to sit for a bit and eat takeout—following necessary health precautions, of course—that gives us all yet another reason to enjoy the outdoors while the nice weather lasts.

Baton Rouge restaurants have begun advertising their patio space on social media, and we’ve updated our master list of restaurants open for takeout and delivery to include information on which ones are opening up that coveted outdoor space as well.

Check out some options we’ve been eyeing below for this weekend, and click here for the full list. As always, let us know if your favorite restaurant should be added to the list!

Mid City Beer Garden reopens its patio

Yes, please, to grilled cheese and tomato basil soup washed down with a draft beer. Mid City Beer Garden’s gorgeous outdoor space is open again, and word has spread quickly. Keep in mind tables are placed further apart for the time being and capacity is limited—meaning you can’t pack the Beer Garden like you used to just yet.

Spend some time on Umami’s patio

Umami Japanese Bistro is a favorite for its beautifully crafted sushi, Japanese fare and a green tea crêpe cake that the 225 team is famous for swooning over. Its patio makes a great spot for an evening of fresh sushi and dessert.

Anthony’s Italian Deli comes through for the lasagna win

Sure, mom would love some flowers for Mother’s Day. But Anthony’s Italian Deli is betting she’d appreciate some lasagna, too. The patio is open, too, so you can enjoy all those homemade Italian favorites outside.

Mom wants lasagna for Mother’s Day! (It’s this Sunday 😳) Call to reserve yours for your mom, she deserves the best! 225-272-6817 Posted by Anthony's Italian Deli on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Dive into a seafood platter at Parrain’s

The parking lot at Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant is usually popping on the weekends. While COVID-19 may have changed things temporarily, you can still get Parrain’s enormous seafood platters and poboys for curbside pickup, or take your to-go boxes to the patio to get out of the house for the night.

Get your barbecue on at The Smokey Pit

This new-ish smoke house near Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road provides brisket, burgers, smoked chicken and more. And if you need a break from all the meat, the restaurant serves up fruit smoothies, too. And what better way to get your barbecue fix than at a picnic table, right?