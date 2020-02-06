There’s a new Mardi Gras parade in town: Krewe of Oshun.

Now, Scotlandville residents can get a taste of Mardi Gras right in their backyards. This Saturday, Feb. 8, North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. is hosting the inaugural Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras parade and festival, noon-6 p.m.

“We’ve been working very diligently for almost a year to put together this event that’s going to really highlight Baton Rouge and Louisiana as a whole,” says event partner and Jewel J. Newman Community Center director Janel Washington.

Break out your Black Panther costumes. The theme of this year’s parade is “Wakanda Now: Celebration, Prosperity and Expansion.” Participants are encouraged to wear African garments and Black Panther-inspired attire.

The parade will be headlined by Southern University’s Human Jukebox followed by performances from local schools like Belaire High School, McKinley High School and Capitol Middle School. More than 10 local dance teams will also join the bands during their march.

And because this is 225 Dine, of course we’re here for the food. During the festival, attendees can dig into Louisiana fare, vegan dishes and authentic soul food plates at the event. Familiar vendors like Chef Celeste and new faces like Geaux Gumbo Treats will be serving festival bites.

The parade route begins at noon at the intersection of Harding Boulevard and Pembroke Street. It rolls down Scenic Highway and ends on Howell Boulevard, where the festival begins at the Howell Place Corridor. Find 225‘s parade route map guide here.

The festival follows, beginning at 2 p.m., with performances by local singers and spoken-word artists from music and art collective Bring Justice to My Rhyme. The festival will be hosted by Baton Rouge comedian Aaron Odom (also known as AO), and music will be provided by DJ Marquis.

“We hope to highlight the beauty and the strength of community collaboration,” Newman says. “This is what happens when people come together for the greater good.”

Find more information about the parade and festival on Facebook.