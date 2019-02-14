For those celebrating alone, Valentine’s Day usually involves hiding out until all signs of love have cleared the city (or at least your Facebook timeline).

But here at 225 Dine, we’re encouraging you to flaunt your single status at one of these singles events. Whether you’re still getting over a breakup, enjoying the single life or ready to meet your soulmate, there’s an event in town for you.

Spark a new flame with speed dating at White Star Market on Thursday

Still hoping for love? Find your Valentine at Speed Dating Thursday, Feb. 14, at White Star Market. Sign in at 6 p.m. and get two drink tickets (for those who need a little liquid courage to turn on the charm).

Dating rounds start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Dance with your pals instead of a date on Valentine’s Day

Who needs a Valentine when you can have good drinks and good friends? Dance your Valentine’s Day away at The Radio Bar from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, with hosts Kim Howard and JP Richey.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Calling all the single ladies (and guys) to The Rum House on Friday

Need a drink after a lonely Valentine’s Day? Commemorate National Singles Awareness Day with a specialty cocktail at The Rum House Friday, Feb. 15, 6-10 p.m. Just getting over a bad breakup? Bring a photo of your ex for the Shred your Ex challenge.

More information on cocktails and party specials can be found here. The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Road.

Sip and paint your single sadness away on Friday

The post-Valentine’s Day Instagram feed features couple pic after couple pic, which doesn’t help those of us flying solo this year. Take a break from the social media love fest by trading your phone for a paint brush at Painting and Pinot’s Singles Awareness Day Painting Class.

The class is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road.

Party like a woman scorned at Hayride Scandal on Saturday

Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a little post-breakup revenge. Heal your broken heart at Hayride Scandal’s Scorned Lovers Party Saturday, Feb. 16. This party includes all the necessities for getting over an ex, including drinks, tarot cards, voodoo dolls, personalized curses and a fire pit for burning pictures of past lovers.

The party is 7 p.m.-midnight. Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd.