In case you missed it: Food truck park proposed for University Terrace subdivision

As Baton Rouge’s food truck scene has quietly grown throughout the pandemic, a food truck park is being proposed for the University Terrace subdivision.

Selam Negatu wants to rezone several properties on the north side of West Roosevelt Street, west of Alaska Street and east of Iowa Street, from “general residential” to “neighborhood commercial” to create a 0.75-acre food truck park that would be called Baton Rouge Food Truck Village.

