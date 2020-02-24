For 225‘s February 2020 issue, we scoured the city for ideas on where to take your loved one for a date night. And while Valentine’s Day is long gone, most of the couples we interviewed for this cover story say it’s important to schedule some one-on-one time into every week so you can spend time together away from work and your phones.

Read on for these Baton Rouge couples’ ideas for the most romantic places to eat, plus our team’s ideas for off-the-beaten-path activities to help you try something new together.

This story originally appeared in the February 2020 edition of 225.