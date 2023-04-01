These Carrot Cake Pancakes will be the star of Easter Brunch

Brunch would not be brunch without some type of waffle or pancake. My daughter Maggie perfected this easy homemade pancake recipe, and it’s the perfect final touch to this festive spring or Easter brunch menu. This recipe makes extremely fluffy and tender pancakes that have become my family’s favorite. They are delicious with butter and lots of maple syrup. But for this occasion, I added in grated carrots and spices to mimic my favorite springtime dessert: carrot cake. This basic pancake recipe is easy to change up to suit your favorite flavor pancakes by adding in other ingredients like lemon zest and fresh blueberries, or bananas and pecans.

The batter in this pancake recipe tends to thicken up as it rests. The addition of a little extra milk will help to make the batter a bit easier to manage if it becomes too thick.

Servings: 6