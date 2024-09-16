Caroline’s Cookies is expanding its Baton Rouge footprint

Caroline’s Cookies is opening a second location in Baton Rouge, the Lafayette-based bakery announced Friday afternoon.

The shop will open later this year, according to the post. While some online commenters speculated the shop could open its doors near LSU’s campus, the owners were tight-lipped on confirming the exact location, saying more details would be released soon.

The brand opened its Baton Rouge doors late last year in Perkins Rowe, the first expansion for the bakery that opened its first brick-and-mortar location near the River Ranch development in Lafayette. It was founded by Caroline Merryman, who launched her business by selling cookies on Instagram as a teenager and later via a website before opening a storefront in August of 2021.

