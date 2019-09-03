No matter how much you love to cook, there are times when you desperately need a rapid-fire dish that’s no sweat to make and that will win you points when you’re asked to bring something to a party or even a tailgate.

This pasta salad is cool and flavorful, combining fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, cooked bowtie pasta and cooked chicken (a great use for a rotisserie bird). Toss the whole thing in basil pesto for a light entrée or side dish that’s ridiculously easy and really tasty. It could be just the lifesaver you need for your next outdoor gathering with friends.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally ran in a May 2018 issue of 225 Dine.