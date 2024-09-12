Capital Region coffee shops open after Hurricane Francine

As of this morning, more than 300,000 people in Louisiana were without electricity, thanks to Hurricane Francine.
Need a place to work with power outlets, Wi-Fi, caffeinated bevs and—most crucially—A/C? Several coffee shops are open in the Capital Region today, with many operating on regular hours.
Know of others we should add to this list? We’ll keep updating it today, so email tips to [email protected]. This list was last updated Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.
Beignet Baton Rouge
14241 Coursey Blvd., B1
7673 Perkins Road, Suite C-3
Boba ParTea
2515 O’Neal Lane
Brew Ha-Ha
711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
CC’s Coffee House
Find list of open locations here.
City Roots
1509 Government St.
Coffee Call
3132 College Drive
Coffee Joy
3617 Perkins Road, #1B
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St.
Garden District Coffee
2008 Perkins Road
Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
House Brew
2678 Government St. (Inside Pelican to Mars)
La Divina Italian Cafe
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
Light House Coffee
257 Lee Drive, Suite O
instagram.com/lighthousecoffeebr
Magpie Cafe
3205 Perkins Road
PJ’s Coffee
Multiple locations including Gonzales, both Prairieville locations, Zachary and downtown Baton Rouge
Rêve Coffee Lab – Baton Rouge
8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A
instagram.com/revecoffeelab.btr
Teatery
7620 Corporate Blvd., Suite G
Also offering free ice and water to those in need
The Vintage – Baton Rouge
333 Laurel St.