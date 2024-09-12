Capital Region coffee shops open after Hurricane Francine

As of this morning, more than 300,000 people in Louisiana were without electricity, thanks to Hurricane Francine.

Need a place to work with power outlets, Wi-Fi, caffeinated bevs and—most crucially—A/C? Several coffee shops are open in the Capital Region today, with many operating on regular hours.

Know of others we should add to this list? We’ll keep updating it today, so email tips to [email protected]. This list was last updated Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.

Beignet Baton Rouge

14241 Coursey Blvd., B1

7673 Perkins Road, Suite C-3

beignetbatonrouge.com

Boba ParTea

2515 O’Neal Lane

Find it on Facebook

Brew Ha-Ha

711 Jefferson Highway, #2A

instagram.com/brewhahabr

CC’s Coffee House

Find list of open locations here.

ccscoffee.com

City Roots

1509 Government St.

Coffee Call

3132 College Drive

facebook.com/CoffeeCallbr

Coffee Joy

3617 Perkins Road, #1B

coffeejoy.com

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St.

instagram.com/frenchtruck

Garden District Coffee

2008 Perkins Road

Find it on Facebook

Highland Coffees

3350 Highland Road

highlandcoffeesbr.com

House Brew

2678 Government St. (Inside Pelican to Mars)

instagram.com/housebrew225

La Divina Italian Cafe

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

ladivinaitaliancafe.com

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive, Suite O

instagram.com/lighthousecoffeebr

Magpie Cafe

3205 Perkins Road

instagram.com/magpie_cafe

PJ’s Coffee

Multiple locations including Gonzales, both Prairieville locations, Zachary and downtown Baton Rouge

instagram.com/pjscoffee

Rêve Coffee Lab – Baton Rouge

8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A

instagram.com/revecoffeelab.btr

Teatery

7620 Corporate Blvd., Suite G

Also offering free ice and water to those in need

instagram.com/teatery225

The Vintage – Baton Rouge

333 Laurel St.

facebook.com/thevintagebr