Zero Degrees, an Asian-Hispanic fusion chain specializing in bubble teas, smoothies, Mexican street corn and other spicy snacks, is coming to Baton Rouge near the LSU’s North Gates.

The new tenant will occupy the space of the former Poke Loa location in the College Row at North Gate development on Highland Road, anchored by CVS and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Baton Rouge location will be Zero Degree’s first in Louisiana. The California chain, founded in 2013, is known for its signature drinks, including smoothies and Asian-inspired teas and coffees. The menu also features hot snacks, like chicken tenders and wings.

Zero Degrees has 54 locations across eight states, and is expected to open later this year, though no opening date has been announced yet.

The chain joins other Baton Rouge cafes that have found popularity in fusing Asian and Hispanic flavors, such as Teatery Tea & Tapioca and Pandan Tea House, which both serve bubble teas and mangonadas.

