Bread baking class, back to school bash and more food events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Red Stick Farmers Market and Baton Rouge Arts Market this Saturday

Get yourself downtown this Saturday morning to pick up some of the freshest local produce available (check out our story on what’s fresh for August here) and browse some amazing art by local makers.

The Saturday, Aug. 7, Red Stick Farmers Market is being held this weekend in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Arts Market, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

Both events are 8 a.m.-noon at Fifth and Main streets downtown. Find out more here.

Jigg and paint Saturday at Club Raggs

Good food and drinks will abound this Saturday, Aug. 7, at Club Raggs for its “JIGG & PAINT” event. The $50 tickets include dishes from the extensive menu, along with your canvas, painting supplies, games and prizes.

The event takes place 6:30-10:30 p.m. Get your tickets and more information here. Club Raggs is at 2605 Plank Road.

Back to school bash at Owens Grocery Market & Deli Saturday

Head over to Owens Grocery Market & Deli Saturday, Aug. 7, for its annual back to school bash. The festivities include free food, drinks, haircuts and free vaccines. There will also be a free underclothes giveaway while supplies last.

The event takes place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the deli. Owens Grocery is at 2444 Balis Drive. See more details here.

Jazz brunch on the patio at Superior Grill in Mid City Sunday

Fans of weekend brunch should head over to Superior Grill on Government Street on Sunday for an extensive brunch selection with a side of music. The Justin Burdette Trio will perform relaxing jazz while you enjoy your meal. Head over anytime from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the brunch event.

Superior Grill is at 5435 Government St. More details are available here.

