What’s fresh now at Baton Rouge farmers markets for August 2021

We’re reaching the hottest part of the summer, and even if your own at-home gardens might have taken a beating from the heat, plenty of local farmers have a bounty of produce to share at area farmers markets all month long. Lots of heat-loving summer produce will take the spotlight at the Red Stick Farmers Market in August, such as okra, eggplant, peppers and fresh roselle hibiscus, as well as must-have summer fruits like peaches and watermelons.
As the fishing boats bring in their summertime catches, this month’s markets will also offer wild-caught shrimp and fish courtesy of Anna Marie Seafood. Mushroom Maggie will be vending at the market, too, showcasing a selection of trumpet, shiitake, pioppino, oyster and elm mushrooms.
Also, during Saturday markets only, there will be plenty of fresh dairy products like milk, butter and cream.
The first week of August is National Farmers Market Week, so be sure to stop by the markets to show your support. Organizers are also encouraging attendees to vote for the Red Stick Farmers Market and help it win $2,500 in prize money from the American Farmland Trust. Click here to vote.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, the market will be giving away “I Love Red Stick Farmers Market” fans and temporary tattoos to customers, as well as “I Love My Market” coloring sheets for children, which will be displayed around the market. Aug. 7 is also the first Saturday of the month, which means the Baton Rouge Arts Market hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will take place alongside the farmers market, 8 a.m.-noon. Find out more information about the arts market here.
See the regular schedule for the Red Stick Farmers Market below:
Red Stick Farmers Market — August 2021
Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon Pennington Biomedical Research Center 6400 Perkins Road
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon Main Street Market 5th and Main streets