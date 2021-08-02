What’s fresh now at Baton Rouge farmers markets for August 2021

We’re reaching the hottest part of the summer, and even if your own at-home gardens might have taken a beating from the heat, plenty of local farmers have a bounty of produce to share at area farmers markets all month long. Lots of heat-loving summer produce will take the spotlight at the Red Stick Farmers Market in August, such as okra, eggplant, peppers and fresh roselle hibiscus, as well as must-have summer fruits like peaches and watermelons.

As the fishing boats bring in their summertime catches, this month’s markets will also offer wild-caught shrimp and fish courtesy of Anna Marie Seafood. Mushroom Maggie will be vending at the market, too, showcasing a selection of trumpet, shiitake, pioppino, oyster and elm mushrooms.

Also, during Saturday markets only, there will be plenty of fresh dairy products like milk, butter and cream.