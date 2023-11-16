How ’bout a PSM? Add these healthy Pumpkin Spice Muffins to your holiday baking

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving or playing guest, pumpkin spice muffins are the ultimate expression of holiday hospitality. A warm, soft muffin screams comfort, and these are especially easy to make. Tweak them to include nuts, dried cranberries, different spices and even pureed sweet potatoes instead of canned pumpkin. Throwing together a batch is simple, especially when you start the fall baking season by freshening up your supplies. Give your pantry and spice cabinet a glance to see what needs updating.

These PSMs are also a healthy alternative to the week’s forthcoming indulgences. They incorporate whole-wheat flour, antioxidant-rich blackstrap molasses and a whole can of pumpkin, which keeps the muffins super moist without the use of oil or butter. Whether you’re the giver or receiver, you’ll find them satisfying.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Makes 1 dozen

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar (light or dark)

3 tablespoons blackstrap molasses

2 large eggs

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup buttermilk

1 cup dried cranberries (optional)

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

For topping: Pumpkin seeds or sliced almonds