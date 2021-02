Royal Taste of Jamaica eyes Christina’s spot downtown

Royal Taste of Jamaica is planning a move to the former Christina’s restaurant in Beauregard Town, according to Daily Report.

The eatery opened inside shipping container entertainment complex Millennial Park in March 2020. There aren’t many other places in Baton Rouge where you can get authentic Jamaican cuisine like bold curry shrimp, tender oxtail, spicy jerk chicken and flavorful curry goat all in one spot, and owners David and Miya Suarez say their food has grown a loyal following since.

Christina’s closed last June due to the Juban Restaurant Group’s struggles during the pandemic. The restaurant was ultimately put up for sale.

Bicycle shop coming soon to Goodwood Village

A bicycle shop is moving into the Goodwood Village Shopping Center on Jefferson Highway, according to Daily Report.

The shop is set to take over the vacant space formerly home to Mid City Craft Wine and Brew, which closed a year ago. While Daily Report was unable to get further information about the business, the tenant will conduct “retail sales and service of bicycles” out of the 1,610-square-foot space, according to the permit.

