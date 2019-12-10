After nearly two years in business, Mid City Craft Wine and Brew is closing its doors at the end of December.

Owner Gabe Daigle made the announcement on Facebook, saying the wine shop in the Goodwood Village shopping center had “thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the growth of Mid City and an integral part of the Goodwood Village community.”

Daigle opened the store in May 2018, offering a wide selection of wines, liquor and beer and hosting regular events like wine tastings. “A lot of interesting things are happening on Government Street and in Mid City,” Daigle told us then. “We wanted to enjoy growing with this part of town.”

According to the Facebook post, Mid City Craft will be open until Dec. 31, though closed on Sundays and Christmas Day. While on most days, it’s open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., it will have limited hours on Christmas Eve of 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

In the post, Daigle summed up the experience this way: “You welcomed Mid City Craft with open arms and showed us overwhelming encouragement. … We are happy to have had the opportunity and the experiences that come along with providing a local neighborhood bottle shop. “