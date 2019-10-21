Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos, a locally owned Mexican restaurant, will likely be the next restaurant to open at the Electric Depot mixed-use development on Government Street.

Although not officially announced, the restaurant’s name is painted on the side of one of the development’s buildings, along with other previously announced tenants.

Last week, Electric Depot developer Dyke Nelson told Daily Report that a lease was expected to be signed within the next few days for a restaurant tenant to move into the space behind Building B, which will house City Roots.

Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos opened its first location in October 2018 on Perkins Road in Ichiban Square. 225‘s restaurant reviewer calls its food “fresh, interesting and unique.” The Electric Depot opening would mark its second location.

