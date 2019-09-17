An eatery, marketplace, patio and bar concept called BLDG 5 Market | Kitchen | Patio is coming to the Perkins Road overpass area later this fall.

Its opening will culminate three years of planning and development for husband-and-wife team Brumby and Misti Broussard, who are transforming an old metal shed on Kalurah Street, across the street from Bet-R Grocery, into a fast-casual concept. It will serve not only lunch and dinner, but also feature a market with fresh meals available for purchase throughout the day.

“The place itself is different—we’ll have a lot under one roof,” says Brumby Broussard, a Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana graduate who, along with Misti, has been catering weekly prepared meals the past few years.

The lunch menu will include craft sandwiches and salads, braises and soups, fresh seasonal sides and daily creations from Head Chef Breck Hatcher. Meanwhile, dinner options will feature shareable plates, appetizers and grazing-style food boards with “globally inspired dishes.” A bar serving wine, beer and select cocktails will be open for happy hour and dinner.

An enclosed patio features a wall of accordion doors that open up to an outdoor deck, surrounding trees and a rooftop deck, overlooking green space filled with German beer garden picnic tables. Moreover, the addition of an “evolving” private dining room—which will be available for community events, cooking classes and private parties—brings seating capacity to roughly 110.

