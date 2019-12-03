After years of watching the Baton Rouge dining scene evolve, we at 225 felt it deserved its own year-end retrospective, immortalized forever in print.

Yes, we still have plenty of (great) Cajun and Creole options. Yes, we have become a magnet for trendy poke and bubble tea spots. And yeah, we’re overrun by chains—and residents who flock to them.

But we’re so much more than that. We’re worthy of a stunning, open-air beer garden with 50-plus craft beers on tap—and the best grilled cheese ever to pair them with. Our skyline might not be as recognizable as other metropolitan cities, but it’s still worthy of a great rooftop bar—in fact, we have room for several. We’re worthy of international, authentic flavors, of Asian street food and Spanish tapas and Mexican nopales and mezcal. We’re worthy of Louisiana fare that’s not just brown and fried, but proves our cuisine can be elegant and innovative and still downright delicious.

We have all of that now not because we finally caught up with the trends—but because we proved to local business owners we were ready for it. And as we sit on the cusp of 2020, the next decade looks more delicious than ever.

So read on for our year in review, as featured in the December 2019 issue of 225. Or, if you haven’t been to these spots yet, think of it as the first chapter of your 2020 bucket list.