Plant flags at the Capitol this weekend to commemorate this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, so join in on the annual march and flag planting ceremony this Saturday, May 25. The event is hosted by the Blue Star and Gold Star Families, the For Our Fallen organization, members of the Louisiana National Guard and veterans. The 11,000 American Flags March starts at 7:15 a.m. by the levee at the North Street and will continue to the State Capitol. Then, starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Capitol, families and friends will speak about lost loved ones and plant flags in their honor.

The State Capitol is at 900 N. Third St.

Country music fans, this fest is for you

The wait is finally over for Capital City country music fans. Bayou Country Superfest is this weekend, May 25-26, at Tiger Stadium. Check out headliners Kenny Chesney on Saturday, May 25, and Jason Aldean on Sunday, May 26, as well as other country superstars like Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and more. Doors open at 4 p.m., but you can head to “Touchdown Village” outside the stadium early to tailgate before the fest.

Read more about the festival in our preview here.

Take a free Pilates class at Provisions on Perkins

Make this your workout weekend with the Complimentary Club Pilates Class at Provisions on Perkins. If you like the class this Saturday, May 25, come back on June 1 and June 8 for two more free Pilates classes. All classes are 10-11 a.m. Bring the girls or the family for post-Pilates brunch at Provisions.

Provisions on Perkins is at 3535 Perkins Road, Suite 400.

Follow an afternoon yoga session with a brew

Spend this Saturday, May 25, stretching out with a cold brew. Head over to The Radio Bar 3-4:30 p.m. for Yoga on the Patio, a free yoga class led by the experts at Yoga Bliss. Bring a mat for the yoga and a friend for the after-workout drinks.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Shop local vendors at an art showcase this Sunday

This month’s Yard Art: Local Art Showcase is this Sunday, May 26. Head to Brickyard South 4-7 p.m. to check out local artists and makers. Grab a drink and a bite to eat while listening to live music and shopping local vendors. If you’re a Baton Rouge artist, maker or creative, you can find information on signing up to be a vendor at the showcase here.

Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.