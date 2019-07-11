Editor’s note: Events were scheduled as of press time, but check with the venues for the latest regarding the weather.

This one’s for the tigers at Tin Roof

Study up on your animal facts for a themed trivia night at Tin Roof Brewing Co. tonight, July 11. Head over to the brewery, 7-9 p.m., to compete in Tigers & Trivia in honor of National Zookeeper Appreciation Week. Bring some friends and drink plenty of brews—a portion of the beer proceeds will go toward tiger conservation efforts.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Enjoy a glass of wine with a side of French cinema Friday

Settle in for a night of French cinema at the Manship Theatre tomorrow, July 12. Come for the film culture, but stay for the wine deals. The Young French Cinema Short Films Block starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature four short films including Kapitalistis, Pauline Enslaved, La Persistente and The Villa. You can read more about the films here.

Tickets are $6.50 each and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

It’s time for the July Mid City Makers Market this weekend

This month’s Mid City Makers Market is coming up on Saturday, July 13, 7-9 p.m. Shop local makers while sipping a cocktail from The Overpass Merchant. Or chow down on some grub from Iverstine Farms Butcher and Dat’z Italian – Authentic Wood Fired Pizza while listening to live music by Nathan Plumbar.

The market is at 541 S. Eugene St.

Brunch and Barre at Topgolf this Saturday

Squeeze in a workout before brunching and golfing this Saturday, July 13. Get moving with a free Pure Barre class at Topgolf‘s first floor patio, 9-10 a.m. Topgolf will reward you for your sweat sesh with a $10 off Game Play coupon and a free membership card. Hang out after to play a round, or check out the new weekend brunch menu.

You can RSVP on the event page here. Topgolf is at 10955 N. Mall Drive.

Try a free Pilates class Sunday at Mestizo

Here’s another free workout class this weekend—and this one has air conditioning. Head over to Mestizo Restaurant Sunday, July 14, for a free mat pilates class by Club Pilates Baton Rouge.

The class is 2-3 p.m. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.