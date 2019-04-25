Spend date night in the kitchen tonight

It’s date night at Red Stick Spice Company tonight, April 25. Grab your spouse or significant other and sign up for the Date Night Cooking Class 6-8 p.m. Learn to cook a gourmet meal while dining and mingling with other couples.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Take a trip to the downtown farmers market Saturday morning

Head to the Red Stick Farmers Market Saturday, April 27, for the Health Esteem event hosted by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Catch a strawberry cooking demo at 10 a.m., grab a free reusable tote bag, take a selfie at the selfie station, and bring home a jar of strawberry jam from the event.

The Health Esteem event and the Red Stick Farmers Market are 8 a.m.-noon at 501 N. Fifth St.

Taste local and international wines downtown Saturday

Pick up a passport and travel around the world in wines at Wine on the River, hosted by 96.1 The River, Saturday, April 27. Listen to live music by Ned Fasullo & The Fabulous Big Band Orchestra while tasting wines and delicious bites 3-7 p.m. at the Old State Capitol.

General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Proceeds from the event benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Head to Denham Springs Saturday for a music and arts festival

Shop local craftsmen, check out artist demonstrations, grab some festival grub and listen to live music this Saturday, April 27, at the Denham Springs Antique Village Spring Festival. Catch performances by Vintage, Odyssey Dance, Surrender All, Doc Heart and Anita LeBlanc and King Creole Orchestra at the fest’s two stages, Train Station Park and Centerville Stage. Bring the kids to the free fun zone at the Train Station Depot.

The Spring Festival is 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Antique & Arts District in Denham Springs.

Celebrate Louisiana Earth Day on Sunday

Bring the kids to the LSU John M. Parker Coliseum Sunday, April 28, to celebrate Louisiana Earth Day 2019. Enjoy a fun-filled day of hands-on activities to learn about environmental practices. Peruse more than 70 exhibits by universities, government agencies, nonprofits and more while listening to live music by Carbon Copy Band.

Louisiana Earth Day is 1-5 p.m. at the LSU Parker Coliseum on Ag Center Drive.