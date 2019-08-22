Cap off your work week with a wine tasting at Martin Wine Cellar

Escape to Greece through a wine tasting at Martin Wine Cellar tomorrow, Aug. 23. Head over to the Perkins Road location, 6:30-8 p.m., or the Lobdell Avenue location, 5:30-7 p.m., for a night of Greek foods and 20 different Greek wines.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine Cellar is at 1670 Lobdell Ave. and 7248 Perkins Road.

Get decked out in purple and gold at Tin Roof

Tiger football season is coming up in just a few weeks, and it’s time to put together your game-day looks. Shop the best purple and gold that local boutiques and vendors have to offer at the Fall Fashion Fest this Saturday, Aug. 24, 4-7 p.m. Come out to Tin Roof Brewing Co. for an afternoon of shopping, food truck dining and beer drinking.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Head to the zoo for your Saturday morning workout

Race your way through BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo at the Zoo Run Run 5K & Fun Run this Saturday, Aug. 24. Enter to run the 5K or sign the kids up for the half-mile fun run. Hang out after the race for food, refreshments and free entry to the zoo. Proceeds from the race benefit the zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.

Registration is 6:30-7:30 a.m. with the fun run to start at 7:45 a.m. and the 5K to begin at 8:15 a.m. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.

Bring out your creative side at this art class at Circa 1857

Brunch and paint with the experts at The Market at Circa 1857 this Sunday, Aug. 25. Learn the painting basics with the Holly Fant Art Studio at this abstract art class, 2-4 p.m. Sip mimosas and munch on brunch bites while you create your own masterpiece.

Tickets are $50 per person, which includes materials and refreshments, and tickets can be purchased here. The Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Shop local vendors and makers at White Star’s farmers market

Stock up on fresh produce, and check out local makers at this month’s White Star Farmer’s Market on Sunday, Aug. 25. Head over to White Star Market noon-4 p.m., and enjoy live music by 2 Domestic 1 Import while you shop.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Take the kids on a treasure hunt at Knock Knock’s free Sunday

Free Sundays are back for the fall at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, and you won’t want to miss the first one this Sunday, Aug. 25. Bring the kids to the museum, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., for a day filled with purposeful playing and treasure hunting, thanks to its partner Aetna.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.