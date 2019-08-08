All you singles, get ready to mingle

Attention single men over 40: You can still buy tickets for White Star Market‘s 40 & Over Speed Dating event tonight, Aug. 8. Arrive at 6 p.m. to sign in, grab a drink and mingle, with speed dating rounds to follow at 6:30 p.m. You can read more about what the night entails in our preview here.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. If you’re interested in attending but tickets are sold out, no worries. You can still go by and fill in for someone who can’t make it.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Do some yoga with a view of the lakes

Enjoy the sunset with a gentle yoga session by the lakes tomorrow, Aug. 9. Head over to BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park for an hour-long class starting at 7 p.m. Bring a friend, a yoga mat and a water bottle to the class, and stick around after for refreshments.

The class is donation-based, with suggested donations of $5-$15. The park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

Check out this month’s Mid City Makers Market

Mid City Makers Market is back for its August edition this Saturday, Aug. 10. So make sure you stop by the market to shop local makers and vendors, listen to live music and grab a bite, 6-9 p.m. Don’t let the late summer heat discourage you—the market will provide additional shade sails, fans and misters.

Mid City Makers Market is at 541 S. Eugene St.

After this Tsunami class, you won’t have to go out for sushi

Learn to make your own spicy tuna roll at Tsunami Sushi‘s sushi making class this Saturday, Aug. 10. Grab a date or a few pals, and head over to the rooftop restaurant at 11 a.m. Listen as the Tsunami experts teach you about the history of sushi, recipes and how to make your own roll. Once done, you’ll be able to eat your roll, plus a few other appetizers, and partake in a sake toast to end the afternoon.

The class is $50 a person, and you can find more information here. Tsunami is on the top floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

Brunch for a good cause this Sunday

Get your brunch on this Sunday, Aug. 11 at Creole Cabana‘s Beach Brunch & Karaoke FUNdraiser. Enjoy family-friendly games, activities and entertainment while munching on brunch bites. Proceeds from the event will go toward The Safety Place, an organization that provides education and community resources to help combat childhood injuries.

Tickets are $20 for kids and $35 for adults, and tickets can be purchased here. Creole Cabana is at 7477 Burbank Drive.